Finty 4 - Light Kitchen Island Linear Pendant

Fusing function and fashion, pendant lights are the perfect pick for brightening up your abode in eye-catching style. Take this one for example: Suspended by two chains, this piece is crafted from metal and features a tapered rectangular design, ideal for hanging over your kitchen island. Four glass panes diffuse light from the included 60 W incandescent bulb, washing your space in an ambient glow, while also highlighting it in eye-catching industrial style.