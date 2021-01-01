Finnley 3-Light Dimmable Matte Black Vanity Light

Brighten your bathroom mirror in clean, contemporary design with this 3-light vanity light. It's made from metal and features a black circular backplate and horizontal arm that complements the bronze finished exposed sockets. Three clear glass cone shades encase the 60W bulbs (not included) that wash your bathroom or powder room in a bright glow. This fixture is compatible with a dimmer switch to effortlessly take you from your morning to evening routine. Plus, you can install it facing upward or downward to work in your space.