Buy Finnabair® Décor Moulds® Mechanica Silicone Mold at Michaels. com. Breathe new life into your furniture, walls and more with this décor mold! Breathe new life into your furniture, walls and more with this décor mold! This heat-resistant silicone mold offers flexibility and endless creativity to create uniquely detailed pieces that will take your décor projects to the next level. A multi-media mold with the ability to handle paper clay, ceramic clay, resin, candy/chocolate, and so much more! Comes in a variety of designs (each sold separately).Details: Mechanica theme 5" x 8" Food safe BPA, PVC and phthalate free Oven, microwave, refrigerator and freezer safe Silicone | Finnabair® Décor Moulds® Mechanica Silicone Mold By Prima | Michaels®