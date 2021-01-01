Finley 84" Leather Match Pillow Top Arm Reclining Sofa

With a clean silhouette and generous proportions, the Finley makes a statement in any space. Wide, two-over-two foam seat cushions and blown-fiber back cushions offer lots of room to stretch out, while pillow-top arms provide an additional dimension of comfort. Supple, luxurious leather upholstery boasts a topstitching detail that accents the cushions' subtle geometric motif. The full pad-over-chaise footrest goes the extra mile to support the entire leg as you lean back towards optimal comfort. The sofa's functionality and transitional style will be a welcome addition to any family room or den. Fabric: Slate Leather Match