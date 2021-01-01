From colorescience
Colorescience Finish Pressed Foundation SPF 20 Tan Golden 0.42 oz
Protect skin against sun damage, premature aging and free radicals with Colorescience Finish Pressed Foundation SPF 20. Well paired with light tan skin tones, this light-as-air pressed powder hydrates and nourishes with antioxidants, Vitamin E and essential oils. Easily blended, its mineral based, waterproof formulation delivers buildable and customizable coverage. Enjoy lightweight comfort and freedom while revealing a smoother and brighter complexion.