White Finish Morganna Writing Desk

Cute and versatile, the wooden desk in a pure white is a perfect addition to a youthful bedroom . It provids a large bulletin board on the backboard that allow you to make personal style with coloful notes and memorable photos. There are desktop dividers with three equal sections that hold your books, stationery, magazines, while three storage drawers help you organize all odds and ends. Simple and functional, the Morganna Writing Desk will create a dream space to learn and read for kids.