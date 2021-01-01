From national hispanic heritage month celebration gifts
National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration Gifts Fingerprint Mexican Flag Pride Hispanic Heritage Month Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
If you live in the US and are from Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, Chile, Belize, then this Hispanic heritage design is just for you! Show your national pride and Latino culture at National Hispanic Heritage Month! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only