Finger Ring Stand, Cell Phone Holder: Universal Phone Ring Cradle Kickstand Compatible with Phone Xs Max XR X 8 7 6 6s Plus 5s, Galaxy S8 S7 S6.

Wide Compatibility The phone ring holder is compatible with all smartphones in 4-8 inches, like iPhone 11 Pro Xs Max XR X 8 8 plus 7 7 plus 6 6 plus SE 5, Galaxy Samsung S10 S9 S8 S7 Note 10 9 8, LG, Sony, Nexus, Oneplus and other Android cell phones. 360 Rotation & 180 Adjustable The phone ring stand features excellent tightness, so you can adjust it and turn it around. It can be easily locked in one position. A perfect finger ring stand in landscape or portrait mode to read/watch videos. Strong 3M Adhesive The adhesive is stable, which can tightly hold your phone and prevent the possibility of dropping the phone on many occasions. Max hanging weight is 5kg. High Quality Material The finger ring kickstand is made of high-quality zinc alloy and stainless steel. Zinc alloy has good ductility and features ruggedness, which contributes to long lifespan. Polished ring holder, smooth edge, no worries of scratches to your fingers. Multi-functions It can be used as