From isabelline

9'X12'1" Beige Fine Jacquard With Erased Design Wool And Plant Based Silk Hand Loomed Oriental Rug A41F540303F54C6D93C1358C5C3DD925

$1,899.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

One Of A Kind Genuine Hand-Knotted Oriental Rug

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com