Fine Decor Shard Turquoise Geometric Wallpaper

Achieve the look of a dazzling feature wall with this contemporary geometric design. The trellis inspired pattern is accented by soft gold lines against the emerald green hues. Shard is an unpasted, paper wallpaper. This wallpaper has a 20.5 inch repeat with a straight match. It is also both washable and peelable. Shard Turquoise Geometric Wallpaper by Fine Decor comes on a roll that measures 20.5 inches by 33 feet and covers about 56.4 square feet. Fine Decor is a well-established, fifth generation family owned wallpaper company from the UK. Manufacturing their designs in-house has allowed them to develop cutting edge printing techniques and maintain only the highest quality. Rich color, special ink treatments, and detailed designs can be found among their diverse offerings.