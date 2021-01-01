Fine Art Canvas Whale Crop by Brandi Fitzgerald Canvas Art Print

For nautical art with a contemporary twist, this cheerful whale paired with a seafaring backdrop will mount best in a bathroom or kitchen, but its delightful whimsy is sure to enliven any room. This glorious piece of pop art is the perfect coastal urban aesthetic. The rich color saturation of this piece emphasizes the exceptional printing techniques used on its high quality canvas. This ensures that its unique character is effortlessly jovial and memorable. Not only that, but because your beautiful new piece of artwork fills the entire canvas, there?s no need to frame it! The hanging process is quick and easy.