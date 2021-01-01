Per My Last Email - Office Culture Apparel Find Me Well-Funny Everyday Email Lingo Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Found me well. - no email ever. Absolutely hilarious when people think an email finds you well in these strange and uncertain times.WARMEST WISHES to you too KAREN. Maybe CIRCLE BACK in 2021 when life is safe and sane. Thanks. BEST REGARDS. Your emails are not finding me well as a matter of fact. This video call could have been an email. Also, stop REPLYING ALL to company wide emails. I need more COFFEE to get through this day at the home office. SINCERELY I'm going crazy. Struggle Send 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only