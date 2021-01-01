GBDS Multi Find A Cure Breast Cancer Gift Basket

Gbds Find A Cure Breast Cancer Gift Basket. Courage, Hope & Strength are just a few things needed to fight breast cancer, why not let them know you are thinking of them by sending this beautiful gift basket. This is a perfect gift for a loved one or friend, or for use at any breast cancer fundraising event. Gift Basket Includes: Cashew Roca toffee, Beth's chocolate chip cookies, frosted pretzels, Ghirardelli Raspberry milk chocolate bar, Breast cure pink ribbon stress relief ribbon, pink ribbon notepad, 2 packets raspberry tea, Courage-Faith-Hope pink bandana, aromatherapy candle, vanilla cream coffee, Courage book mark with matching breast cancer awareness pink pen, Pink Ribbon "Find A Cure" car magnet, white willow basket. Completed gift comes wrapped in cellophane and topped with a handmade bow. Measures 10 in L x 8 in w x 12 in H and weighs 3 pounds.