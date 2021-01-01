Filter Table Lamp by Blu Dot - Color: Orange - Finish: Pink - (FI1-TBLLMP-BH)

The Filter Table Lamp by Blu Dot illuminates a room with flair. Designed with 2 perforated discs crafted from powder coated steel, this is an exciting light source ideal for accenting a nightstand, desk or end table. The lamp can be paired with a R20 flood style dimmable LED (10W maximum) bulb to deliver multiple levels of energy efficient lighting to its surroundings, and is available in several color options to blend in or stand out in any setting. Blu Dot is a creative and driven company founded by three friends in 1997 in Minneapolis. Right after college, the three friends, Maurice Blanks, John Christakos, and Charlie Lazor were looking to furnish their homes with modern furniture, however, everything they liked was out of their price range, and everything that did fit in their budget they didn't like. From this dilemma Blu Dot was born. With the simple goal of bringing good design to as many people as possible, Blu Dot creates original and beautiful designs that are useful, affordable, and desirable. Shape: Oval. Color: Orange. Finish: Blush