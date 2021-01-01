Filter Shower Head With Handheld, Detachable High Pressure Rain Showerhead Filtered For Hard Water Softener And Chlorine, 3-Setting 4.8" Chrome Face,

Fast, Easy InstallationFeaturing every essential item for installation and the ability to install onto any shower arm. It can be installed fast and effortless within minutes without tools.Stainless Steel HoseThe shower head’s extra long hose measures 59.1 inches.It is made of flexible stainless steel for incredible convenience and longevity. Never tangle or knot.Easy disassemblyIt is easy to disassemble and clean, and can also be replaced with other filter elements of various similar sizes to meet different needs. The filter element and filter cotton can be removed, and the shower head can also work normally, saving the trouble of replacement.