37mm Filter for DSLR Camera Lens Full Color Red Green Purple Orange Yellow Blue

1 set * 37mm full color filter ( 6 Color per set: Yellow, Red, Purple, Blue, Orange and Green) + Lens Dusting Cleaning Pen Introduction Full color. Rotating mount for easy color adjustment. This is especially true in situations where you don't have total light control, as in bright contrast landscapes. Sometimes it is also desirable to add color to part of the photograph. For example, to add blue to only the sky. Fabricated from our high-quality full color filters which are color toned in the filter. Metal and Plexiglass with rotating frame double female thread on top to allow use with other filters or hoods Fit for For Canon Nikon Sony Olympus Pentax Samsung Panasonic Minolta Sigma Fuji Fujifilm etc. DSLR Digital SLR Camera Lenses Camcorder Cam Lens No other filter has done as much to improve landscape photography as the filter. Add color selectively while leaving the rest of scene unaffected. Full blue filters can be ver