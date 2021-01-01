Film Movie Video Making System Kit for Canon Nikon Sony and Other DSLR Cameras Video Camcorders includes Cshaped BracketHandle Grip15mm RodMatte.

Best Quality Guranteed. Kit includes: (1)C-shape bracket+(1)Top Handle Grip+(2)15mm Rod+(1)Matte Box+(1)Follow Focus+(1)Shoulder Rig+(1)2.5 lbs/1.1 kg Counter Weight This C-shape bracket with a top handle grip can easily transform your rig into a handheld rig, greatly boost the portablity of your devices. And the Counter Weight, Specially designed for balancing your shoulder mount rig This Matte Box could be adjusted the height (up to 45mm) according to the lens of camera on the rail rod system. It can also works with standard 15mm rails, center-to-center rails distance 60mm The follow focus makes you shoot precisely, focus precisely and operate smoothly. With it, you can shoot with variety of options, such as shooting with DSLR camera, video, camcorder Shoulder Rig includes 15mm rod, Soft Rubber Shoulder Pad and Dual-hand Handgrip For All DSLR Video Cameras and DV Camcorders