From nyx professional makeup
Nyx Professional Makeup Filler Instinct Plumping Lip Polish
Unveil a pouty mouth using the new Filler Instinct Plumping Lip Polish. It covers lips in glowy shine while making them look plump, smooth and absolutely beautiful. Choose from six super-sheer hues (featuring five pearly polishes plus a versatile clear gloss) that minimize the appearance of lines and refuse to feather. All Nyx Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty free and Peta certified.