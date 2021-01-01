From nyx professional makeup

Nyx Professional Makeup Filler Instinct Plumping Lip Polish

$7.00
In stock
Buy at macys

Description

Unveil a pouty mouth using the new Filler Instinct Plumping Lip Polish. It covers lips in glowy shine while making them look plump, smooth and absolutely beautiful. Choose from six super-sheer hues (featuring five pearly polishes plus a versatile clear gloss) that minimize the appearance of lines and refuse to feather. All Nyx Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty free and Peta certified.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com