Woven Paths Glass Fillable Table Lamp with Shade

Create the exact look you want with a Fillable, Glass Table Lamp. Boasting a unique, customizable design, sleek silhouette and modern flair, this accent lamp makes a brilliant complement to your room's contemporary décor. A tan linen shade completes the look and creates the perfect ambiance. A fun and effortless way to add style as well as far-reaching illumination throughout your living room, office or bedroom. Insert glass stones or marbles, change it at Christmas and insert red and green garland or Thanksgiving with decorative fall leaves. If you change the color or theme of your room, this lamp can change right along with it.