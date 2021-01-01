Filion Plaid Blackout Thermal Grommet Curtain Panels

Set the foundation for a charming room with these tasteful curtains, showcasing a classic pattern that brings timeless appeal to your abode. Just slip a rod through their grommets and let these panels instantly add cottage inspiration to your space, then lean into the look by placing a crisp linen sofa and well-worn recliner nearby to curate a cozy seating group. For a bit of farmhouse flair, dot your walls with weathered decor and a metal-framed mirror to give your understated arrangement a rustic focal point. To finish off this ensemble, top a clean-lined coffee table with a row of potted succulents for a fresh and lively accent that's right at home in your lovely living room. Curtain Color: Black, Size per Panel: 40" W x 63" L