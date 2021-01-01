Filingeri Twin Solid Wood Storage Platform Bed

Twin size Platform Bed with Two DrawersFeatures:This wood platform bed with two drawers is a minimalistic, stylish bed frame that works well with a variety of decorating styles and makes it easy for you to enhance and improve your space. Featuring strong, solid pine wood and ten supporting slats, this bed is built to last, ensuring it will accompany you for many years. The beautiful espresso finish lends an elegant look makes this bed frame an excellent addition to any bedroom, do not miss the chance to take it home today.This wood platform bed with two drawers is designed with a clean silhouette and a hue of elegance. It gives any room a spark of style that's both modern and timelessThe bed structure is crafted from high-quality solid pine wood, solid pine legs, and a strong, durable frame so that the bed is sturdy and durable.A pair of drawers offers stowaway space for clothes and bedtime stories down below. Functional and aesthetic, this bed will enhance any bedroom.No box spring required, and without needing a foundation. The simple yet elegant wood frame is sturdy and comes with slats for extra support and ensures air moves freely around your mattress to keep it fresh for years to come.Some assembly is required, although we have provided clear instructions and tools. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact one of our friendly customer service representatives.Mattress Size: TwinColor (Color: Espresso): EspressoColor (Color: White ): WhiteColor (Color: Gray): GrayFrame Material: Solid WoodManufactured Wood Type: Metal Finish Application: Iron: NoAdditional Frame Material Details: Wood And Upholstered: Wood: YesUpholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Fabric Quality: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Fill Material: Type of Bird Feathers: Tufted: Upholstery Design: Nailhead Trim: Box Spring Required: NoRecommended Box Spring Height: Box Spring Included: Base Construction: PlatformNumber of Slats Included: 10Center Support Legs: NoNumber of Center Support Legs: Bed Type: OtherBuilt-In Desk: NoWeight Capacity: 275Mattress Included: NoCore Construction: Comfort Level: Mattress Cover Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Washable Mattress Cover: Recommended Mattress Thickness: 8Headboard Included: YesHeadboard Type: PanelHeadboard Shape: ArchedLighted Headboard: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Finished Back: Footboard Included: YesFootboard Storage: Bed Storage Included: DrawersNumber of Storage Drawers: Ottoman Lift Mechanism: Child Safety Lock: Ottoman Lift Configuration: Compatible Under Bed Storage Drawers Part Number: Trundle Bed Included: NoCanopy Fabric Included: NoCanopy Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Waterbed Mattress Included: NoWaterbed Mattress Type: Flow Type: Adjustable Flow: TV Bed: NoAccommodated TV Size: TV Included: Lift Mechanism: Compatible with Adjustable Bed: NoNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCustom Product: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Wood Species: PineSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: BS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: BS 5852 Certified: TAA Compliant: NoMattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: NoGSA Approved: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: NFPA Compliant: NoOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: