The AdirOffice Large Key Drop Box provides a sleek and safe way of collecting and saving keys, cash envelopes, checks and other valuables at your place of business. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use made from galvanized, powder-coated steel construction. Designed for both indoor use and outside in sheltered areas. The box measures 9.5\" H x 5.5\" W x 3\" D. A dual-drop design adds utility for both small and larger items. Deposited items can then be retrieved from the box's generous storage capacity, secured by a key lock and a tamper-resistant internal shelf that discourages pilferage. Two (2) keys are included for easy access inside to collect the contents. The drop box is outfitted with pre-drilled holes on the back and comes complete with mounting hardware for easy installation. AdirOffice 0.13-cu ft File Safe in Red | 631-12-RED