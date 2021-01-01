Office Star Products Black File Cabinet

Organized people are too lazy to look for things. Few of us have the time and energy to sift through cluttered desks or messy drawers as minutes spent classifying and cataloging paperwork are minutes wasted, never to be regained. Enter the new Prado Mobile File Cabinet. Sleek, prim and professional, this durably constructed mobile filing cabinet rolls right into your business or home office, ready and willing to embrace the efficient and proficient, lazy person in you. Intelligently fabricated with not only 4, but 5 dual wheel carpet casters, this mobile filing system offers you the additional stability that you need when retrieving your important receipts, bills and business documents. With 2 exterior drawers and a hidden inner third drawer, you have the bonus storage room that you require. Outfitted with a durable 1-key locking system, this filing and storage unit stays active and hard-working even when you’re not. Add to cart now and start enjoying this awesome piece for years to come. Color: BLACK.