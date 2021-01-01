File Cabinet For Home Office Single Drawer Vertical, Brown Color

Clear up the clutter in your home office with this rustic and industrial-inspired 1-drawer filing cabinet. Made from engineered wood, this piece features a rustic brown embossed finish for a traditional look that works with any neutral color palette. The open iron framework in a black finish sports a rectangular silhouette, and holds one shelf that provides plenty of space to tuck away novels, candles, and accent pieces. Plus, its convenient filing cabinet opens to reveal space for all your important legal and letter files.