This writing desk is big enough for an efficient workspace but still fits into smaller spaces. It has a surface made of engineered wood with a natural brown finish and black metal legs. Measuring 43.3'' wide and 18.9'' deep, the top is narrow but spacious with room for your computer, stack of books, and multiple mugs of caffeine. We love the hairpin-style legs that are on trend and space saving, leaving you plenty of legroom.