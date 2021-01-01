Figures Figurine on Wood Base

The pointing seated figure will fast become one of your favorite playful decorative accessories. Made of metal in a bronze finish, the pointing figure sits on a ball of wood that has been bleached to make this decorative sculpture a study in contrasts. The aged patina on the surface of the sculpture may fool the eye into thinking this is a vintage tabletop piece. Each of these reflects the ethos that Phillips collection personifies: modern organic. This item is finished using real bronze powder, making it appear bronze and taking on the properties of real bronze.