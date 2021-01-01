From prostate cancer survivor men gifts
Prostate Cancer Survivor Men Gifts Fighter Warrior Survivor Light Blue Ribbon Prostate Cancer Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Fighter Warrior Survivor. Prostate cancer awareness design with which you can help to raise the prevention of cancer in the society. Show the light blue ribbon that these disease has no chance. For every survivor, fighter, warrior, men, supporter and family member. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only