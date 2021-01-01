Pink Ribbon Cancer Awareness Apparel Fighter Pink Ribbon - Breast Cancer Awareness Support Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Looking for a motivation to aid you in your fight against cancer? Then this clothing is right for you. The message is clear, easy to read, and features the pink ribbon too. Fight for your life & loved ones, don't let cancer bring you down, not today! This can be a great gift to your wife, mom, sister, friend, or relative who's battling cancer. They can wear this when they visit the oncologist or go to their treatment or chemo. Let them inspire others to fight cancer too when they wear this. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only