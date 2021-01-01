From valentines day teachers tees student sweet hearts
Valentines Day Teachers Tees Student Sweet Hearts Fifth Grade Teacher Valentines Class Full for Sweethearts Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Cute My Class Is Full Of Sweethearts Valentine Tee for Teachers Girls or Boys is has Hearts and colorful candy 5th Grade Teachers Valentines tee. 5th grade students valentines gift. Great gift for anyone to wear this valentines day or any day. Hearts and Sweethearts. Kids and adults will love to wear it 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only