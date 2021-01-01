Grandeur Fifth Avenue Privacy Door Knobset with Provence Crystal Knob - Polished Nickel - 800362

Grandeur FAVPRO_PRV_238 Vintage Antique Privacy Door Knob Set with Smooth Crystal Oval Knob and 2-3/8" Backset Privacy Function: Privacy door hardware features a locking mechanism on the interior for use on bedroom and bathroom doors where locking is needed. The exterior side features a small pin hole to unlock the door hardware from the outside. Features: Crafted with solid brass and genuine lead crystal Knob is a beautifully smooth crystal oval knob Handing is reversible for left or right handed doors Easily installs on standard prepared doors Includes a 2-3/8" backset and square corner latch Covered by a Limited Lifetime Mechanical and 10 Year Finish Warranty Hand assembled in the United States Product Technologies: Solid Brass Construction: Grandeur rosettes and backsets are forged from a solid piece of brass. This process yields a denser, stronger and higher quality product that can better display intricate designs than casted door hardware. Genuine Crystal: Grandeur crystal knobs are constructed of at least 24% lead crystal. Crystal is both stronger and more reflective than glass; displaying a bright sparkle and rainbow prism effect. Specifications: Backset: 2-3/8" Cross Bore: 2-1/8" Edge Bore: 1" Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4" Handing: Reversible Left or Right Handle Height: 2-11/16" Handle Width: 1-11/16" Handle Projection: 2-9/16" Trim Height: 7-3/16" Trim Width: 2-7/16" Latch Faceplate: Square Corner Locking Mechanism: Trim Lock Material: Brass, Crystal Polished Nickel