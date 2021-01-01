From the holiday aisle
Fifield Guardian Angel Figurine Derevo Collection
Advertisement
Features:Classic painted art holiday sculptures in vintage eastern European art styleNumbered limited editionCertificate of authenticityGift boxMade in the USAProduct Type: Figurines & CollectiblesColor: Beige/BluePrimary Material: WoodPrimary Material Details: Additional Materials: Primary Material (Old): PolywoodIndoor / Outdoor Use: Indoor Use OnlyOutdoor Use: NoSpecial Features: Powered: NoPower Source: Timers/Sensors: Battery Type: Battery Included: Number in Set: 1Product Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothCountry of Origin: United StatesSeason: Holiday / Occasion: ChristmasChristmas: AngelsSpefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 6Overall Width - Side to Side: 5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 4Overall Product Weight: 0.8Assembly:Warranty: