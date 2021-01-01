From art of knot
Art of Knot Fifer Medallion Modern Area Rug, Blue, 5' x 7'
Advertisement
100% PolypropyleneMachine Woven in TurkeyLow PileThickness: 0.157"Variety of Size and Colors AvailablePerfect for any outdoor setting: poolside, covered patio, backyard, or deck.This outdoor rug collection is created with the outdoor elements in mind. If it gets dirty, simply rinse with a garden hose!Functional pile won't obstruct doorways and can be perfectly placed under a patio set. Outdoor Rug Pad Recommended