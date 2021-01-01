From brother sister design studio
Fiesta Flowers Paper Llamas
Go loco throwing a fun and colorful party using Fiesta Flowers Paper Llamas! Made from paper-laminated foam, these decorative accent pieces for tables come in three pieces, interlocking to become a three-dimensional piece that can stand its own. The decor resembles a white llama wearing a colorful blanket, tasseled cords, and a crown of flowers. Coordinate them with other colorful accents for an exiting party that will make everybody smile! Dimensions: Length: 3" Width: 8 1/2" Height: 13" Package contains 2 llamas.