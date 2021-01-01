47" Fieldwood Modern Velvet Sloth Bean Bag Brown/Milk White - Christopher Knight Home

What?s more exciting than an accessory that brings your favorite animal to life? Our inviting sloth bean bag is created with soft, smooth velvet, making this a versatile accessory that is not only incredibly comfortable but is also an adorable and eye-catching addition to your home. Finished with safety zippers, this bean bag allows you to easily remove the cover for convenient cleaning purposes. Featuring an inner liner filled with soft and supportive foam, this accessory offers your interior space a place of cozy relaxation for you and your family to enjoy. A TOUCH OF PERSONALITY: Easily customize your living room or bedroom with this bold sloth bean bag. With an unbeatable combination of soft textures and charming style, this accessory will be sure to enliven any lounge space. MODERN DESIGN: With clean, precise double-stitched lines, our bean bag is the ideal modern accessory for your interior space. Finished with a cute, playful sloth design, this accessory not only offers an outstanding minimalistic look but also provides incredible comfort. REMOVABLE COVERS WITH SAFETY ZIPPERS: You can easily remove the bean bag cover for cleaning purposes after a long period of use. Just use the childproof safety zippers to unfasten the skin and slip out the inner filling. We rmend spot cleaning this item or having it dry cleaned to extend the lifespan of this product. FOAM FILLING: Our super soft bean bags are filled with small chunks of high-density foam, which helps retain shape and provides amazing support. With its durable nature, this foam is made to last longer and softer. The filling comes in an inner liner, so you don't have to worry about any mess. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This bean bag measures to be 47.00? L x 32.00? D x 23.00? H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming bean bag. Pattern: Animal Icon.