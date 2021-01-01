'Field and Forest' - Framed Painting Print on Canvas

Celebrating the smell of fresh air and the beauty of nature, this alluring painting print depicts parklike grounds on the edge of forest painted in a nostalgic impressionist style. Autumnal hues of red, orange, brown, and yellow fill in the leaves of the trees, cast against a glassy blue pond and a crisp blue sky. Available in a variety of sizes to suit your space, this artful image is made in the United States, printed on cotton canvas, stretched, and gallery wrapped over a contemporary floater frame. Size: 8" H x 12" W x 2" D