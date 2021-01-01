Empire Art Direct Gray Field Abstract Textured Metallic Hand Painted by Martin Edwards Framed Canvas Wall Art, Silver

Artist Martin Edwards loves the texture and feel of paint and the sensuous beauty of color and tries to make the most of these two elements in his original works of art. This specific style shouts movement and mood as it moves across the canvas and the color only serves to intensify the emotion displayed. This piece uses subtle variations in technique and metallic color combinations to display a 3-dimensional, hand painted, piece of art that displays an abstract silver image that has been embellished with glitter. Surrounding this work of art is a strong, champagne frame. Comes with 4 pre-installed D-rings which make it simple to display on any wall vertically or horizontally, depending on your preference.