JAYDEN CREATION Fidelia Golden Legs Pink Accent Barrel Arm Chair with Tufted Back

Whether you need a spot to curl up with a good book or somewhere to lay out clothes for the next day, this streamlined barrel chair is a versatile addition to your space. This is the classic and contemporary style accent chair with vertical channel tufted back. Made with premium velvet fabric, comfortable for skin touch, and features an on-trend solid hue that's bound to blend in with your color scheme. High-density foam filling with a solid and manufactured wood frame provides comfort and support. The slender polished golden metal legs bring modern design and add to the timeless fashion of this piece. Plus, the scalloped seashell edges create artful elegance. It's the perfect pick for living room, office room, bedroom and other seating areas. Color: PINK.