From kirkland's

Ficus Tree in Cement Planter, 7 ft.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Freshen up any space with this Ficus Tree in Cement Planter. Its artificial design gives you that beautiful touch of nature with none of the maintenance! Tree measures 30L x 30W x 84H in. Pot measures 8 in. in diameter and 8H in. Crafted of artificial materials Features a faux ficus tree Sits in a gray cement pot Hues of green, brown, and gray Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Contact your local Kirkland’s store for availability. Quantities and selection may vary by location.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com