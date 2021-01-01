FiberCablesDirect - 5M OM4 LC LC Fiber Patch Cable AnyAngle Duplex 50/125 LC to LC Multimode Jumper 5 Meter (16.40ft) Length Options: 1M-30M.

Fiber Cable Description: AnyAngle OM4 LC to LC Fiber Patch Cable 5 Meter 100Gig Duplex Multimode fiber optic cable, 50/125 Corning optical fiber cores, aqua OFNP (Plenum Rated), 2.0mm outer diameter, zip-cord reinforced, jacket. Education, Corporate, Military/Defense, Government, Healthcare, Finance, General Commercial, Computer Networking Applications. Fiber Patch Cable Details: 5 Meter (16.40 feet), 90?° AnyAngle Boot, Duplex (2 fiber strands), light weight, 2.0mm outer diameter, zip-cord reinforced, LC to LC AnyAngle terminated (Max Connector Loss: 0.50 dB, Typical Connector Loss: 0.30 dB, Typical Return Loss -25 dB), Multimode Fiber (MMF) Optical Patch Cable / Jumper Cord. Core / Cladding: Corning 50?µm (micron) diameter fiber core / 125?µm diameter cladding (1 micron is 1 one-millionth/1 meter). The fiber optic core is surrounded by a transparent, low refraction, cladding material. Light is contained within the fiber core (total internal reflection) causing the fiber wi