From evesky
FiberCablesDirect - 125M OM4 SC SC Fiber Patch Cable Indoor/Outdoor 100G SC to SC Multimode 50/125-125 Meter (410.10ft) Length Options:.
Advertisement
Fiber Cable Description: OM4 SC to SC Fiber Cable 125 Meter Indoor/Outdoor OFNR, 100Gb, Duplex, Laser Optimized Multimode Fiber (LOMMF). Corning 50/125 optical fiber core/cladding. ceramic ferrule SC connectors. High bandwidth fiber for high speed, low loss, data transmission. Aqua, 2.0mm outer diameter, jumper with zip-cord Education, Corporate, Military/Defense, Government, Healthcare, Finance and Commercial, Computer Networking Applications Fiber Patch Cable Details: 125 Meter (410.10 feet), Duplex (2 fiber), 2.0 mm O.D, Zip-cord Reinforced, SC to SC Terminated, LOMMF Patch Cable / Jumper Cord. Core / Cladding: Corning 50µm (micron) diameter fiber core / 125µm diameter cladding (1 micron is 1 one-millionth/1 meter). The fiber optic core is surrounded by a transparent, low refraction, cladding material. Light is contained within the fiber core (total internal reflection) causing the fiber within the patch cord assembly to act as a wave-guide. Light travels through the fib