From terrain
Fiber Waves Planter
Advertisement
" A unique, rippling shape makes this low profile planter a centerpiece for outdoor gardens. Each planter is hand-crafted in Switzerland from durable fiber cement. - Fiber cement - Indoor or outdoor use - Winter care: Likely to survive frost even when planted. Adequate drainage must be provided. Store indoors if extreme cold may occur in your region. - Drainage hole included - Handmade in Switzerland 11.6""H, 42.25""W, 41.25""L, 11.25""D, 14.5"" diameter at base "