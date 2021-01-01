From unique-bargains
Fiber Cable,1.5 Meters 5Ft SC/UPC Duplex 9/125 Single-mode 12 Core Fiber Optic Cable Jumper Optical Patch Cord
12 Cord Corning fiber and cladding,1.5M/5Ft in length 100% inspected and tested for correct return loss and insertion loss levels Good connectors are on ends with angle polish for increased return loss, Standard zip cord jacketing, OFNR This SC/UPC Single mode OS1 fiber patch cords operate at -20ºC to +70ºC and have a minimum installation bending radius of 5.0 cm and a minimum long term bending radius of 3 cm. OS1 patch cords allow for connections between patching panels and network and server equipment. OS1 patch cords are commonly used in passive applications (GPON, FTTX and LANs)