Fiamma LED Ceiling Light by Artemide - Color: Grey - Finish: Grey - (USC-1989018A) - Design by Wilmotte & Industries

By Wilmotte & Industries, the Fiamma LED Ceiling Light from Artemide is perfect for the contract sector as well as suited for everyday living environments through the systemic lighting element. Available in a variety of finishes and sizes, the ceiling light features anodized aluminum, cylinder shade that is mechanically molded to resemble a flame, offering a modern and minimalistic look. The powerful LED source cleverly controlled by a transparent diffuser and is designed with an anti-reflex texture. Providing visual comfort in all usage conditions, the Fiamma LED Ceiling Light allows for flexible configurations in any scene. Artemide has a 3-word design philosophy, the human light, that has guided them since their 1960 start in Milan, Italy. Artemide's task lamps--like the Tizio (1972) and the Tolomeo (1987)--are long-standing icons of modern Italian lighting. Working with an exceptional, evolving group of designers and architects, Artemide lighting has been able to broadly innovate with high tech materials, organic forms and advanced LED technology. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Grey. Finish: Grey