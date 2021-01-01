HP 15.6' FHD Micro-Edge Touchscreen Laptop, AMD 8-Core Ryzen 7 4700U up to 4.1GHz, 4GB RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD, USB-C, Webcam, Wi-Fi, Fingerprint.

Ultimate Visual Experience - Equipped with 15.6' FHD (1920 X 1080), touch, IPS, Micro-edge, BrightView display. The barely visible bezel revolutionizes your display by letting a larger screen fit into a smaller frame. Power Your Productivity - Backed by the latest powerful AMD Ryzen 7 4700U (8 cores up to 4.1GHz). Uncompromised battery life and ultimate speed can help you keep going all day long Supreme Configs - Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. The PCIe NVMe SSD Get up to 15x faster performance than a traditional hard drive High performance Graphics - Whether it's games or movies, experience high performance for all your entertainment with the latest AMD Radeon Graphics Multiple Connectivity - 1xUSB 3.0 Type-C and 2x USB 3.0 deliver high transfer speed. 1xHDMI, 1x Headphone/Microphone Combo Audio Jack, 1xSD Card Reader, 1xFingerprint Reader