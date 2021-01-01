FH429 Signature Chair by Carl Hansen - Color: Brown - Finish: Wood tones - (FH429 -WAL LAQ -SIF 95)

The graceful curves of the FH429 Signature Chair from Carl Hansen & Son achieve both comfort and elegance. The inviting shapes of this wonderful lounge chair enfold, providing excellent back and head support. This final piece from designer Frits Henningsen is made from a solid wood frame elegantly carved and tapered. Boasting over 100 years of tradition in furniture design, Carl Hansen & Son maintains bespoke craftsmanship in combination with modern innovations. Pairing with some of the most well-known designers from their mid-century heyday to modern day, Carl Hansen's devotion to top quality materials, sustainability and design driven furniture is easily evidenced in the beauty and eclectic nature of their decidedly Danish-modern assortment. Color: Brown. Finish: Walnut - Lacquered