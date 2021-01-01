From rk international
FH Series French Curve Base Double Hook
Advertisement
Features:1 Year manufacturer warrantyMaterial: Solid brassProduct Type: Wall HookInstallation Type: Wall mountedWall Mounting Hardware Included: Color: Frame Material: MetalMaterial Details: Manufactured Wood Type: Metal Finish Application: Wood Species: Number of Hooks: 2Umbrella Stand Base Included: NoStyle: Modern & ContemporaryRemovable Drip Plate: NoCasters Included: NoCountry of Origin: TaiwanPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 3.75Overall Width - Side to Side: 1.63Overall Depth - Front to Back: 2.25Overall Product Weight: 0.5Fits Door Thickness Up To: Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Finish: Polished Nickel