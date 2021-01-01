Frigidaire FGMC3066U Gallery 30 Inch Wide 6.7 Cu. Ft. Single Electric Oven with 1100 Watt Microwave Black Cooking Appliances Wall Ovens Single Wall

Frigidaire FGMC3066U Gallery 30 Inch Wide 6.7 Cu. Ft. Single Electric Oven with 1100 Watt Microwave Features: Large 5.1 cu. ft. oven with a 1.6 cu. ft. microwave provides plenty of room for every dish Get faster, more even multi-rack baking with a powerful convection fan and third heating element that circulates hot air throughout the oven Over 30 setting options offer a multitude of ways to meet your cooking needs, including settings for chicken nuggets and snacks Microwave features sensor cooking and will automatically adjust power levels and cooking times allowing you to cook a variety of dishes easier than ever before Self-clean options are available in 2, 3, and 4-hour cycles along with a 30-minute steam clean that is chemical-free, odor-free and fast Product Technologies: Effortless™ Reheat: Reheat almost anything at the touch of a button. Effortless™ Temperature Probe: The Effortless™ Temperature Probe detects and alerts when the desired finished cooking temperature has been reached and automatically switches to keep the warm setting (upper oven only). Smudge-Proof™ Stainless Steel: Practical has never looked so stylish with Smudge-Proof™ Stainless Steel, a beautiful finish with an easy-to-clean fingerprint-resistant surface. Specifications: Total Capacity: 6.7 Cu. Ft. Broil Element: Yes Convection: Yes Sabbath Mode: Yes Self Cleaning: Yes Depth: 24-3/4" Height: 42-13/16" Width: 30" Cutout Depth: 23-3/4" Cutout Height: 41-1/8" Cutout Width: 24-7/8" Single Wall Ovens with Microwave Black