From lenovo

FG541/FG741 NM-C362 Lenovo Ideapad L340-15IRH Intel Core I5-9300H CPU GTX1050 Motherboard 5B20S42311 Laptop Motherboards

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Part Number: 5B20S42311 8S5B20S42311 Model: FG541/FG741 NM-C362

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com