Frigidaire FFTH0822U1 8000 BTU 115V Built In Air Conditioner with 4200 BTU Heat White Air Conditioners Through Wall Cooler and Heater

Frigidaire FFTH0822U1 8,000 BTU 115V Built In Air Conditioner with 4200 BTU Heat Features: 8000 BTU's of cooling and 4200 BTU's of heating is ideal for up to 350 sq. ft., making this an ideal unit for cooling or heating your living area 3 fan speeds allows for the perfect cooling and heating settings for any situation Included antibacterial filter ensures clean, filtered air from this air conditioner Built-in thermostat gives you full temperature control Unrivaled control of your air conditioner and heater with the included remote UL Listed ensures safe electrical use Comes with a 1 year parts and labor warranty and a 5 year sealed system warranty Specifications: BTU Cooling: 8000 BTU Heating: 4200 Cooling Area: 350 Moisture Removal (Pints Per Hour): 1.9 Fan Speeds: 3 Control Type: Electronic Display Type: Digital Depth: 20-11/16" Height: 14-9/16" Width: 24" Amperage: 11.8, 8 Voltage: 115 Cooler and Heater White