Franke FFT3180 Ambient 1.75 GPM High Arch Full Spray Kitchen Faucet with Filtered Water Feature Satin Nickel Faucet Kitchen Single Handle
Franke FFT3180 Ambient 1.75 GPM High Arch Full Spray Kitchen Faucet with Filtered Water Feature Franke FFT3180 Fetaures: Covered under Franke's limited warranty Faucet constructed from plated brassPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Gooseneck style spout design provides optimal room under the faucet for any size task Double lever handles California low flow compliant - Under 1.8 gallon-per-minute flow rate Franke FFT3180 Specifications: Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: Single HoleFaucet Hole Size: 1-3/8" Valve Type: Ceramic Disc Single Handle Satin Nickel